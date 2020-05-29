News

Watch 21 of the best talks and panels from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

By

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 was our first attempt at an online-only conference, and while not everything went perfectly, there's no denying the quality of the talks and panels that took place during the event.

Covering every single possible topic across the mobile gaming spectrum, from growing your game and properly monetising it to building AR titles and discussions on esports, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

And there'll be even more fantastic content coming up in Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - if you haven't got your ticket for that yet, then maybe you should go ahead and pick one of those up right now.

Best of the best

Not entirely convinced? Well, we've got a treat for you - 21 of the best panels and talks from PGC Digital #1 in an easy-to-access YouTube playlist so you know exactly what you're getting yourself into for our second time around.

We've got advice on standing out from the crowd, using data to make better decisions, and creating narratives for diverse audiences, alongside videos about player retention, AR game design, and understanding the publishing funnel.

And if you like what you see here, you can expect even more of this kind of thing at PGC Digital #2, along with a revamped meeting system and other useful tools. You can find out more here, and again, don't forget to get a ticket!

You've got just over a week to prepare for the next round of Pocket Gamer Digital Connects, so why wait? Go grab your ticket today!


