Discover Game Maker Insights at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Wednesday 10th June

10:30 - The track will kick off with a session by Crazy Labs publishing manager Rotem Eldor. His talk is titled "Keep on Slicing - A Publishing Case Study".

11:00 - Next, Kwalee head of publishing Simon Prytherch will take centre stage to discuss finding hypercasual publishing success: lessons from Rocket Sky and OverTake. The former title has been downloaded over 22 million times, while the latter has topped the charts in multiple countries.

11:30 - Want to know how the German market differentiates from the rest of the world? Then join Wargaming Europe spokesperson Tom Putzki with his talk titled Knowing Ze Dschermans.

12:00 - Toplitz Productions CEO Matthias Wuensche will host his session next – the evolution of dynasty games.

16:00 - The evening portion of the track will begin with a superstar session by Comunix co-founder and CEO Or Ben Shimon, and Agora.ai chief revenue officer and COO Reggie Yativ. The pair will discuss the poker explosion and the app that changed poker.

16:30 - Our first panel will take place next, and its topic will be making your craft a science - how to replicate the success. Four experts will offer their insight, the first being Dead Five founder Chris Kempt and freelance journalist Will Freeman. They are joined by Fingersoft CFO Markus Vahtola and Agora.ai developer evangelist Joel Thomas.

17:20 - Kicking off the event talks, a session with Tequila Works narrative director Angel Luis Sucasas Fernandez. He will discuss how non-gamer input can change and improve art and storytelling in games.

17:50 - Join Abylight Studios communications manager Orchidee Stachelig for her session titled "Got Games on Your Apple Watch?"

18:20 - Want some tips on how to attract a new audience? Edgeworks Entertainment founder and CEO Alexander Winn has you covered as he talks about using accuracy and realism to attract new gaming audiences.

18:50 - Nifty Games CEO Jon Middleton will hold our penultimate session. He will offer some insight as to why licensed sports games are positioned to win big in mobile.

19:20 - The track will close with a panel centred on the return of interactive fiction. Four industry experts will take to the stage, the first being 10th Muse founder, CEO and creative designer Karoliina Korppoo. She is joined by Geogrify CEO and The Global Game Jam executive director Kate Edwards, and Charisma-ai co-founder and CEO Guy Gadney. Unrd CEO and co-founder Shib Hussain will complete the line-up.

