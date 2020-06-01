Learn about Live Ops at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Just under a week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, which takes place between June 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital returns after our first event in the digital world last month. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of days and amount of tracks has increased for our second outing. We have 10 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 10 tracks in turn. Today is Live Ops Landscape – sponsored by Microsoft Game Stack – a track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach in Live Ops, the core of the mobile games world.

Thursday 11th June

9:30 - We will kick off the track with a keynote speech from King associate business performance manager Zoe Williams. Her talk is titled from Live Ops to LIVE OPS.

10:00 - Next, join Koron Studios CEO and game designer Diego Diaz Perez as he holds a session on live ops in small teams.

10:30 - What does live ops mean anyway? This question will be answered by Fundamentally Games' Oscar Clark.

11:00 - The last of our morning sessions will be with MyTona business development manager Diana Korkina. Her talk is titled: let's work together, how to improve your game with your players.

15:30 - The afternoon section will begin with a panel focused on when is the best time to start thinking, testing and delivering live ops? Six industry experts will offer their insight, the first being GamesConsulting-net F2P, live ops and monetisation consultant Nick Murray. He will be joined by DECA Games head of business development Stephen Lee, and Wooga product lead Patrick McGrath. JumpStart Games Producer II Saumya Iyer, Unity Technologies general manager for deltaDNA Mark Robinson and Microsoft general manager for PlayFab James Gwertzman complete the line up.

16:20 - Want to know more about how live ops work on mobile? Join A Thinking Ape director of product management and game design Tayber Voyer as he discusses live ops production for mobile games.

16:50 - Next, we have a fireside chat with ArenaNet senior manager of live operations Daniel McLaren and Fundamentally Games' Oscar Clark. They will demystify live operations.

17:20 - Need to know more about managing a community? Then you won't want to miss Square Enix Montreal live ops manager Estelle Boissier give her talk on the secrets of community management and customer service.

17:50 - We will close the track with another panel. This time, the topic of interest is how do you plan a series of activities indefinitely? Six experts will take to the stage, Microsoft director of live operations at Xbox Game Studios publishing Crystin Cox will offer her insight. She is joined by Fundamentally Games' Oscar Clark and GamePoint live ops manager Wouter Schrijvershof, as will Digital Legends Entertainment founder, owner and CEO Xavier Carrillo Costa. Deconstructor of Fun author Abhimanyu Kumar and Activision senior live ops specialist Antanina Livingstone complete the line up.

