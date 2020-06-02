The Epic Games Store is still set to come to mobile

The Epic Games Store will make its way to mobile devices.

As reported by Gamespot, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney (pictured) claimed the company will bring the storefront to both iOS and Android.

"We'd like to bring the Epic Games Store to iOS in the future, and we will bring it to Android," said Sweeney.

"We think it's a good way to help the industry move forward and it's another way where Epic as a game developer had built up this audience around Fortnite and learned how to operate a distribution platform on PC and Android.

"Now, as we've done with many things from the Unreal Engine to the Epic Online services, we open it up to all other developers to use with their games and are trying to serve the industry and provide a really interesting alternative to the ecosystem."

A mobile future

Sweeney first expressed an interest in bringing the service to a new retail platform in December 2018. In an interview with Game Informer, the executive claimed the Epic Games Store would come to Android first in 2019, followed by iOS later that year. The firm may have missed this target but it is clear that the interest is still there.

Last month, the Fortnite creator gave a first look at its new Unreal Engine 5, and it will be compatible across mobile, PC and console. On top of this, the company has waived the first $1 million generated revenue from games made via its tech.

Furthermore, that same month, Fortnite hit the $1 billion mark on mobile two years after its launch.