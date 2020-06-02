Nintendo Switch Online app sees users surge in UK and US thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Nintendo Switch Online app has seen a surge in users from the US and the UK, according to MediaCom and Ogury.

After the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch, the number of app users in the US increased by six per cent from March to April as it rose from 56 per cent to 59.4 per cent. Furthermore, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp also reaped the benefits of New Horizons' launch as it experienced a 78 per cent month-on-month increase for market share.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the Nintendo Switch Online app saw an eye-watering increase of 87 per cent in the number of active users. In February active users were at 29 per cent, which increased to 54 per cent in April.

"Ogury's data has shown a huge shift in consumers' habits. Behaviours are changing radically almost daily, and brands need to take those changes into account to restructure their media plans," said Ogury North American general manager Evan Rutchik.

"Ogury knows that it is important brands see these insights so that they can enhance authentic relationships with consumers and emerge from this pandemic stronger."

Lockdown spikes

Nintendo's app is not the only one to see increased usage, as both Twitch and Discord have seen an increase in downloads of 5 per cent and 4 per cent respectively from February to April.

Furthermore, Twitch took more of the market share than the Xbox app for the first time; they had 6 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively.

"Consumer behaviour won't simply return to the old ways," said MediaCom Worldwide COO Nick Lawson.

"Indeed, it may never return to what went before, so brands need to prepare, not just for the new normal but also manage the transition from lockdown. Smart communications have a key role in reassurance, building demand and identifying opportunity in this phase of the pandemic, and we want advertisers to be able to take advantage."

Multiple games and apps have benefited from the coronavirus lockdown. Recently, Kawlee's Bake It saw 10 million downloads in one month. Meanwhile, Epic Games' Houseparty has seen an increase of 3000 per cent in downloads amidst the outbreak.