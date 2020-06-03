Discover Big Screen Gaming at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Just under a week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, which takes place between June 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital returns after our first event in the digital world last month. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of days and amount of tracks has increased for our second outing. We have 10 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 10 tracks in turn. Today is Big Screen Gaming – sponsored by Xsolla – your chance to learn all about PC, console, streaming and XR.

Thursday 11th June

10:00 - We will kick off the track with a session by 1C Publishing director for business development and publishing Anton Ravin. His talk will center on working with independent developers: lessons learned over the years.

10:30 - Are you Sega's next big hit? Find out in a session with Sega Europe head of content Bobby Wertheim.

11:00 - Next, join Paradox Interactive business developer Dhaunae De Vir. She will discuss licensing and business development at Paradox.

11:30 - Curious about game production? Well then, you will not want to miss Square Enix product manager Karla Reyes give her talk on game production in a nutshell.

12:00 - Up next we have a superstar session with iEntertainment Network president and chairman JW "Bill" Stealey and MicroProse CEO David Lagettie. The title of their topic is MicroProse then and now.

12:30 - Got an interest in virtual reality? Join Cooperative Innovations CEO and co-founder Simon Barratt for his session on launching Spaceteam VR.

16:00 - To kick off the evening portion of the track we will have a panel discussion on best practices for keeping your PC game relevant. Four experts will share their thoughts - Robot Cache EVP for business development and Dimoso founder and CEO Jacki Vause will take to the stage, joined by Xsolla president Chris Hewish and GameScribes vice president of production William Farrell.

16:50 - Next, a session from THQ art director Daniel Candil. He will discuss the fundamentals of lighting in video games.

17:20 - The world has been thrown into chaos this year due to the coronavirus. Wizards of the Coast executive producer Dan McAuliffe will host a session on managing development during a crisis.

17:50 - Next, we have a superstar session from The Pokemon Company International senior attorney Kathy Carpenter. She will discuss inspiration, influence and injunction: lessons learned when including third party content in your game.

18:20 - Our penultimate session is with So Real Digital Twins AG head of film and AR Raffael Dickreuter. He will talk about how film, games and social media are merging using AR.

18:50 - Finally, we will close the track with a panel focused on how we can take advantage of next gen capabilities. Four industry experts will give their insight, the first being Bossa Studios head of product Ricardo Rego. He will be joined by Paladin Studios CEO Kay Gruenwoldt and HandyGames CEO Christopher Kassulke. Head up chief technical officer Mark Aldrup completes the line up.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 here.