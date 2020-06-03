News

Game Workers Unite UK member leaves after being accused of "exclusionary behaviour and bullying"

Game Workers Unite UK member leaves after being accused of "exclusionary behaviour and bullying"
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Video games developer union Game Workers Unite UK has confirmed that its member Marijam Didžgalvyte has left the international organisation.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Didžgalvyte has left after allegations of poor conduct. In a public statement by Game Workers Unite's Seattle chapter, she is accused of "exclusionary behaviour and bullying" with that branch of the union lamenting the lack of any accountability.

In a statement made earlier this week, Didžgalvyte says the accusations came after Lionkiller developer Sisi Jiang asked that Game Workers Unite put out a statement condemning white supremacy. Didžgalvyte said that this should be handled by the individual, local GWU groups, rather than coming from the International Game Workers Unite. Furthermore, she claims that she didn't want the developers union to be too Western-centric.

Clumsy wording

Taking to Twitter, Jiang said that Didžgalvyte told her personally that GWU didn't want to "alienate game developers by condemning racism." Didžgalvyte says that these were "three clumsy sentences" and that she apologised to Jiang after.

This isn't the only incident in which Didžgalvyte is implicated, either. 80 Days writer Meg Jayanth called her a racist, which points to a broader pattern than just the incident mentioned with Jiang.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Mar 23rd, 2020

Game Workers Unite says staff deserve greater security

News Feb 19th, 2020

Kickstarter has become one of the first major tech companies in the US to unionise

as News Feb 6th, 2020

Nexon Korea offers a 6.8% pay rise to its employees

News Jan 8th, 2020

Communications Workers of America launches campaign to support video game unionisation

News Jun 28th, 2019

UK media and entertainment union BECTU investigating working conditions in games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies