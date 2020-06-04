Epic Games postpones Fortnite's upcoming event and Season 3

Epic Games has postponed its upcoming The Device event and Season 3 in Fortnite.

As confirmed in an update, the battle royale content has been delayed to allow "the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities," as a result of the continued fight against racism in the US.

"Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism, both overt and subtle against people of colour. We're acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing."

Support the cause

The Device has been rescheduled to June 15th, while Season 3 of the battle royale will commence on June 17th. Epic is not the first company to delay in-game content. Recently, Activision confirmed that the seasons for Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile are postponed.

Meanwhile, many companies, streamers and influencers, have made it clear that they stand with the #BlackLivesMatter movement. On top of this, numerous firms such as Square Enix and Supercell have donated money to combat racism.

Last month, Epic Games claimed that Fortnite had attracted 350 million players. Furthermore, the mobile version has generated $1 billion after two years.