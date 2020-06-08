News

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Careers Week is live - and it's not too late to get involved

By , Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 is upon us, and that means our Careers Week is live as well, offering up job opportunities and advice for jobseekers in the games industry.

To kick things off for our Careers Week, we've published a beautiful list of recruitment opportunities on the PGC Digital website - there's a range of jobs on there from heavyweight studios like Rovio, Redlynx, Kwalee, Curve Digital, and many more.

We also have jobs available on the PocketGamer.biz Jobs Board, which you can submit your own open roles to completely free to get in front of our audience of industry professionals who might just be your next superstar member of the team.

Jobs, jobs, jobs

And there's all sorts of other activites going on at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - a virtual jobs fair, focused talks and panels about recruitment and getting your next job, and much more.

So what are you waiting for? Take a look at the recruitment listings, check out our Jobs Board and consider submitting your own to it, and sit in on some talks to find out best practices for recruitment and job-hunting.

Not got a ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2? You can grab one at any time during the week - but you may as well pick one up right now!


Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

