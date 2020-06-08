PGC Digital: Rovio's Alexei Ryan outlines the studio's hiring techniques

Finnish studio Rovio has outlined a number of hiring techniques that the company utilises when looking to employ new workers.

This information was showcased by Rovio senior studio recruiter Alexei Ryan during his talk at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 on "How to 'Break-in' to the Games Industry: Why it’s Both Hard to Hire and get Hired."

According to the data presented, the average number of seconds a recruiter spends on a CV is seven seconds before an initial decision is made a third of hires take place internally. Credentials that help stand out are skills in one specific field over a number of years, alongside recognisable company names that the recruiters know of.

Further tips cited were a pedigree that includes a positive feedback loop and a "culture fit", though the latter should concentrate more on whether the applicant will "push the envelope".

"Look for potential"

"Hire employees who introduce healthy conflict and divergent views that spur real growth… look for high risk people," read a quote from employee retention and development strategist Morris Shechtman.

"In today's unpredictable business environment, companies need people who can roll with the changes that occur frequently."

As a hiring manager, it was recommended that recruiters should look for the potential to "build your internal talent pool," as well as looking for unique stories.

Rovio recently acquired Danish mobile games developer Darkfire Games for an undisclosed fee.

PG Connects Digital #2 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from June 8th to the 12th. You can read up on all the tracks taking place through the week here.