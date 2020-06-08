News

The UK government is asking for evidence to determine if loot boxes are a form of gambling

The UK government is asking for evidence to determine if loot boxes are a form of gambling
By , Staff Writer

The UK government will call for evidence to determine whether or not loot boxes are a form of gambling.

As reported by the Guardian – and confirmed by DCMS – The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will continue its investigation to find out if in-game loot boxes can lead a child to gambling problems.

"They are a virtually speculative commodity that only help to normalise and encourage young people to take a chance," said the Labour MP Carolyn Harris.

"All too often, this will lead to youngsters developing an addiction to gambling."

In September 2019, DCMS first recommended that the UK parliament regulate loot boxes as a form of gambling.

Coronavirus troubles

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, many people have turned to games as a means to pass the time when stuck at home, which has driven DCMS' decision.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen more people than ever before turn to video games and immersive technology to keep them entertained and to stay in touch with friends and family," said Digital and Culture minister Caroline Dineage.

"These innovations can present challenges though as well as opportunities, which is why we are taking the necessary steps to protect users and promote the safe enjoyment of this dynamic industry."

Loot bans

Other countries have already deemed loot boxes to be a form of gambling, and as such, they have been banned.

In April 2018, the Belgian government claimed that loot boxes are a form of gambling, which makes them illegal in that country. Last year, following an ESA pledge, Epic Games confirmed it would be transparent about what would be in a loot box going forward.

After the American firm committed to transparency, Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony claimed they would make developers reveal loot box odds for games starting this year.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 21st, 2020

The UK Games Fund selects 38 studios for funding

News May 15th, 2020

Former King chairman Mel Morris tops the 2020 UK gaming rich list

News Apr 29th, 2020

Ukie launches new initiative for NHS workers, Games for Carers

News Apr 14th, 2020

ESRB to flag random loot mechanics in games

News Mar 9th, 2020

A parlimentary committee in Australia is calling for loot box restrictions

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies