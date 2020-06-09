News

PGC Digital: AppMagic CEO Max Samorukov on building a product strategy from market research

PGC Digital: AppMagic CEO Max Samorukov on building a product strategy from market research
By , Staff Writer

Day two of PGC Digital #2 has kicked off with AppMagic CEO Max Samorukov sharing tips on how to build a product strategy from market research.

Starting the Developer Toolkit track, the mobile analytics and measuring tools provider questioned what game genres viewers have a solid product, development or marketing expertise in? He then outlined the numerous advantages that can be benefitted from having a specialist in your team, such as having a clear understanding of the development pipeline and necessary tech stack.

Additionally, the ability to properly estimate future expenses for development, UA and live-ops were mentioned, alongside the skill of buying traffic for games of that particular genre.

Midcore vs hardcore

“What games make up the majority of downloads in this genre?” said Samorukov, when discussing the different markets and whether a new game could break in if already saturated.

Selecting the market niche was another topic touched upon, including consideration of whether that sector is too narrow or too broad with data provided surrounding the top free and top grossing games.

Furthermore, the debate between casual versus midcore/hardcore and whether rapid development versus conventional development was recommended to be explored before starting development altogether. 

PG Connects Digital #2 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from June 8th to the 12th. You can read up on all the tracks taking place through the week here.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Jun 8th, 2020

PGC Digital: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp experiences its best month for downloads ever

News Jun 8th, 2020

PGC Digital: Games-related acquisitions down 45% year-on-year in Q1 2020

News Jun 4th, 2020

Discover Incredible Indies and Industry Vision & Values at Pocket Gamer Connects #2

News Jun 1st, 2020

Learn about Live Ops at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

News May 30th, 2020

Discover Game Maker Insights at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies