PGC Digital: AppMagic CEO Max Samorukov on building a product strategy from market research

Day two of PGC Digital #2 has kicked off with AppMagic CEO Max Samorukov sharing tips on how to build a product strategy from market research.

Starting the Developer Toolkit track, the mobile analytics and measuring tools provider questioned what game genres viewers have a solid product, development or marketing expertise in? He then outlined the numerous advantages that can be benefitted from having a specialist in your team, such as having a clear understanding of the development pipeline and necessary tech stack.

Additionally, the ability to properly estimate future expenses for development, UA and live-ops were mentioned, alongside the skill of buying traffic for games of that particular genre.

Midcore vs hardcore

“What games make up the majority of downloads in this genre?” said Samorukov, when discussing the different markets and whether a new game could break in if already saturated.

Selecting the market niche was another topic touched upon, including consideration of whether that sector is too narrow or too broad with data provided surrounding the top free and top grossing games.

Furthermore, the debate between casual versus midcore/hardcore and whether rapid development versus conventional development was recommended to be explored before starting development altogether.

