Get your next job at Rovio with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital's Career Week

Careers Week is in full swing at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, and we're offering up a bunch of different avenues to help you get your next job.

From recruitment-focused talks and roundtables at the event to our Discord channel specifically for jobseekers, there's plenty to get involved in - and a heap of jobs to peruse in our recruitment listings.

We couldn't have done this without the help of our platinum recruitment sponsor Rovio, which happens to be hiring for quite a few jobs across its Helsinki and Stockholm locations.

Around the world

For those looking to join the team in Finland, you can find listings for a senior environment artist, senior puzzle designer, senior producer, and product marketing manager among a few other product and live ops roles.

And in Sweden, there's openings for a senior data analyst, senior UI/UX artist, and a senior backend programmer.

No matter which location suits you, Rovio offers immigration and relocation support, opportunities for career development through internal job rotations and online learning platforms, and private healthcare coverage.

And, of course, you'll get to work with one of the most recognisable developers in the mobile games industry as they continue to grow and expand with new games and their established Angry Birds IP.

So what are you waiting for? Check out Rovio's jobs - and many others - on the PGC Digital #2 recruitment listings and on our very own PGBiz Jobs Board. And if you still haven't got a ticket for PGC Digital #2, you still have time to get involved!