PUBG Mobile was the top-grossing mobile title in May 2020

Tencent's PUBG Mobile was the top mobile game for revenue in May as it generated $226 million, according to Sensor Tower.

However, the game came in at No.2 on the App Store and in eighth place on Google Play. At an increase of 41 per cent year-on-year, more than half of the revenue earned came from China at 53 per cent.

The US and Saudi Arabia were responsible for 10.2 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively. In March, the battle royale title celebrated its second anniversary on mobile with 600 million downloads.

The Chinese publisher also claimed second place overall with Honor of Kings, though it took the top spot on iOS devices. It earned around $204.5 million, a growth of 42 per cent year-on-year. A massive 95 per cent of the revenue came from China, while 2.2 per cent was made in Thailand. However, it is known as Garena Realm of Valor in the latter.

Other top performers

Roblox took third place and came in at No.4 on the App Store. Meanwhile, Mixi's Monster Strike claimed fourth place overall, though it took third and fifth place on iOS and Android, respectively. The top five was finished off with Coin Master by Moon Active.

Niantic experienced its best month since September 2019 with Pokemon Go. The augmented reality title generated $82.2 million, with a year-on-year increase of 45.5 per cent. This could be due to the changes that Niantic implemented to make the game playable at home during lockdown.

Furthermore, Three Kingdoms Strategic by Alibaba saw its best-ever month for revenue as it generated $85.4 million. It is worth noting that this game is only available in China.