Join us on June 12th for FOUR free RoundTable sessions at PGC Digital #2

By , Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 is happening right this second, offering up a delicious selection of talks and panels across a huge number of topics in the games industry.

And while you do need a ticket to get into those talks, you don't need one to join us for our RoundTable sessions on the final day.

Yes, we've brought the PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions to PGC Digital #2, and to celebrate the big event, we'll be hosting FOUR sessions in a single day, covering the art of publishing and the world of recruitment.

Get involved (for free)

You can join in these discussions, absolutely free, to learn more about the relationship between publishers and developers, and how to go about hiring your next great team - or getting a job, if you're currently looking for one.

We have sessions in the morning and afternoon, so no matter your timezone, you'll still be able to learn a thing or two from our panels of experts.

Sound good? Of course it does. So grab yourself a free ticket, get a pen and paper to make some notes, and we'll see you on Friday for the PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions.


Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

