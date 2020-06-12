News

The Black Girl Gamers online summit is taking place on June 13th

The Black Girl Gamers online summit is taking place on June 13th
By , Staff Writer

The Black Girl Gamers (BGG) online summit will begin on Saturday, June 13th, in partnership with Twitch.

As announced on Twitter (below), the event will take place on the front page of the streaming platform and will feature a range of keynote speeches, panels and talks on streaming, voice acting and the changes in the games industry. It will begin at 7pm GMT.

British blogger Jay-Ann Lopez founded BGG and started it as a Facebook group. As of now, the group has over 6,000 members.

Black Lives Matter

"The BGG Online Summit has been an idea of mine since 2019, but the timing was not right," said Jay-Ann Lopez to Tech Radar.

"Its goal is to heighten the visibility of black streamers, voice actors and professionals in the industry with the focus being predominantly on black women. Panels and gaming events happen all the time but rarely allow these people to speak their truths or even be part of the conversation. In this Summit, the speakers are the conversation - they are getting the recognition they are owed if at least only from BGG."

Recently, the games industry has banded together to support the #BlackLivesMatter campaign. Many, such as The Pokemon Company, Double Fine and House House have donated money to combat racism. Meanwhile, Riot Games has claimed it will put $10 million behind minority-led studios.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 5th, 2020

EA Play goes digital-only for 2020

News Apr 29th, 2020

Twitch streamers have created 89 per cent more sponsored content since the start of 2020

Feature Mar 30th, 2020

Every online-only games industry conference and event happening in 2020

News Mar 27th, 2020

Enthusiast Gaming joins forces with Twitch to raise money against COVID-19

News Mar 12th, 2020

GDC to stream cancelled sessions via Twitch

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies