Report: AT&T is looking to sell its Warner Bros games arm

American telecoms giant AT&T is reportedly trying to sell its Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment games division.

That's according to CNBC, which claims that the business is up for sale for around $4 billion. Furthermore, fellow US giants Take-Two, EA and Activision Blizzard have apparently expressed an interest in buying WBIE.

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment comes with 15 games studios, including Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor maker Monolith Productions, NetherRealm of Mortal Kombat fame, Rocksteady – best known for the Batman: Arkham series – and Traveller's Tales, who has made myriad LEGO games since 2005.

Golf Clash developer Playdemic is also owned by the company - as of September 2018 Golf Clash had generated $225 million in revenue.

Credible studios

Many of these studios work on titles that are based on Warner Bros IP, such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, but WBIE does also own the likes of Mortal Kombat. The company also has a partnership with Hitman creator IO Interactive for a "new universe."

Warner Bros' games tend to perform pretty well and cover a large swathe of addressable markets, from bloody adult fighting games, to colourful LEGO titles for kids.

As such, $4 billion seems like a rather low valuation for such a lucrative offering.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.