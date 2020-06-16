ASMR Slicing cut through the most downloads in May 2020

ASMR Slicing by Crazy Labs proved to be the most-popular game via downloads in May according to Sensor Tower.

A new entry, it took the No.1 and No.6 spots on Google Play and the App Store, respectively. The kinetic sand title sliced its way to the top with 36.5 million installs. The US showed the most love for the game with 12 per cent of the downloads. Brazil was just behind at 9.6 per cent. At Pocket Gamer Connects #2, Crazy Labs explained why the game has been so successful only two months after launch.

In second place is PUBG Mobile - the battle royale had a very successful month as it saw a 91 per cent increase year-on-year to 34.2 million installs. On iOS it took the No.2 spot while on Android it sat at No.3. More than a third of downloads came from India at 35.8 per cent, while Egypt trailed behind at 7.2 per cent. Furthermore, Tencent's title was the highest-grossing title last month.

The top five games through downloads were rounded out with Garena's Free Fire, which came in at No.2 on Google Play. Next, in fourth place, Lion Studios' Save The Girl dropped to third and fourth on the App Store and Google Play. Finally, Gardenscapes by Playrix finished fifth overall after taking eight and sixth place on iOS and Android.

Top Ten

At No.6 was Ludo King by Gametion, which maintained its fifth-place spot on Google Play. Sybo Games took seventh place overall with Subway Surfers, a position it held on Android last month. Playrix has a second entry with Fishdom as it made its first appearance in the Google Play chart at No.9.

Ninth place went to Hunter Assassin by Ruby Game Studio - the game saw an increased performance through Android devices. Finally, in tenth place, was Nerf Epic Pranks by Homa Games. In its chart debut, it also closed out the Google Play Top Ten.

On the rise

Coin Master may not have cracked the Top Ten overall. Still, it certainly had a good showing on the App Store as it entered the chart at No.5. Having been on the rise through iOS devices since January, Moon Active's title experienced its best month on Apple devices with five million downloads. Earlier this year, we asked ourselves the question, why are people still playing Coin Master?