Itch.io's #BlackLivesMatter bundle has raised $8.1m for charity

The Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality on indie storefront Itch.io raised $8.1m in the ten days it was on sale.

The charity bundle is no longer available, as of 7:59am BST, raising a $8,175,420.81. That's well over the $5m goal that Itch.io had set out for the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality when it launched on June 6th.

Proceeds from charity bundle are being split evenly between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Community Bail Fund. the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality was launched in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. This sparked a new wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the United States around the world, with citizens tired of structural racism and police brutality.

When it was first put on sale, the bundle featured 740-plus titles from over 560 developers. In total, the games were worth $3,400, with people able to pay whatever they wanted for the offering, with a minimum of $5. By the time it ended, there were 1,407 games in the bundle with a value of around $9,360. 814,634 people bought the bundle with an average contribution of $10.03.

Industry support

Itch.io is just one of many games companies that made donations to combat racism in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Square Enix, Supercell, Team17 and Electronic Arts are among them. Further support has been shown from Niantic, as well as The Pokemon Company, House House and Double Fine.

