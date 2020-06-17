News

Team17's older titles soar in coronavirus lockdown

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

UK publishing label Team17 has said that it has seen increased demand for its back catalogue titles.

In an update on its investor relations page, the firm said that its older titles had outperformed themselves during the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown compared to its expectations before the viral pandemic took the world.

Team17 has also seen increased sales and playtime in its more social titles, such as Worms, Overcooked and Golf with Your Friends.

The company says that it is talking to more developers now than at any point in its history and is forming new relationships with studios in Mexico and Russia for the first time.

Great start to 2020

"Despite the challenges generated by C-19 we are delighted with an excellent start to FY2020 and, as previously announced, we have a solid pipeline of new releases weighted towards the second half of 2020," the company said.

"We have more games in development across our label than at any time in our history, including owned IP and are engaging with more partners seeking to have their games be part of our label and continue to see more new gamers playing our games and franchises during C-19."

Team17 has also completed its acquisition of Yippee Entertainment, which it announced in January.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


