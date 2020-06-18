Join us on June 23rd for the next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session

If we've proven one thing with our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conferences, it's that you can still have an interesting and insightful discussion with a panel of gaming experts from the comfort of their own homes.

And while we're gearing up to do even more exciting online conference content in the future, we wanted to give our readers more opportunities to learn from the industry's best and brightest.

So we've introduced our PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions, a regular chance for professionals to come together and chat about a hot topic, live and direct to your computer. And the best part? It's completely free.

What's coming up?

Our next RoundTable session will take place on Tuesday 23rd June at 4pm BST (8am PT/11am ET), with a focus on improving diversity in the games industry.

Joining us for our discussion will be:

Sophie Vo, game lead at Voodoo;

Des Gayle, production manager at Fellow Traveller;

David Smith, founder and CEO of Women in Games;

Emily Rose, founder of Rebind.io;

Kish Hirani, chair of BAME in Games and CTO of Terra Virtua;

Donald Harris, founder of ATX Game Makers

You can sign up to be a part of the discussion here, which will allow you direct access to the panel to ask any questions you have during the discussion.

Future RoundTable discussions will focus on topics like innovation vs imitation and the art of publishing.

And they'll all be completely free to give you a taste of what to expect at our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital events, including Blockchain Gamer LIVE! on July 13th-17th.