Google reduces Stadia Premiere Edition price

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Search and software giant Google has axed the price of the Premiere Edition of its Stadia streaming service.

In a post on Twitter (below), the company said that this would now cost $99, a decline from its previous $129 price point. With this cut, Google has also changed some of the content featured in this bundle.

Before, the Premiere Edition featured the Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra dongle for TVs and three months of the Stadia Pro tier. Now users are only able to access Stadia Pro for free for one month. After that time they need to pay to use this. This change is likely due to the fact that Google made Stadia Pro free for two months starting in April.

Premiere Edition replaced the Founder's Pack when that SKU sold out in September 2019.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Comments

No comments
