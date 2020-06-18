Google reduces Stadia Premiere Edition price

Search and software giant Google has axed the price of the Premiere Edition of its Stadia streaming service.

In a post on Twitter (below), the company said that this would now cost $99, a decline from its previous $129 price point. With this cut, Google has also changed some of the content featured in this bundle.

Before, the Premiere Edition featured the Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra dongle for TVs and three months of the Stadia Pro tier. Now users are only able to access Stadia Pro for free for one month. After that time they need to pay to use this. This change is likely due to the fact that Google made Stadia Pro free for two months starting in April.

Premiere Edition replaced the Founder's Pack when that SKU sold out in September 2019.

The new Stadia Premiere Edition is now available for $99. Level up your Stadia experience with the Wi-Fi enabled Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra to maximize your experience. Pick it up today: https://t.co/U8pZKaWTub — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 17, 2020

