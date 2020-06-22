News

Apple to close eleven retail stores in the US as coronavirus cases continue to rise

By , Editor

Apple is planning to shut down some of its US retail stores once again as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

As reported by Reuters, eleven stores across Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina will be temporarily closed. The news caused shares in the company to fall 0.5 per cent.

Apple's senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O'Brien wrote back in May that "a store opening in no way means that we won’t take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant."

Preventative measures

The company closed all of its retail stores outside of China in March as coronavirus began to sweep across the planet. The stores began to gradually reopen in May, with nearly 100 stores opened by May 18th.

Apple is now gearing up for a week-long, digital-only edition of its Worldwide Developers Conference, with a keynote planned for 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST today. It has also been recently reported that the firm will no longer allow any games on the App Store in China that don't have an ISBN.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

