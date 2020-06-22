Steel Media is hiring for a new writer at PocketGamer France

News

By , Editor

Steel Media is hiring, and this time we're looking for an excellent writer and editor who's fluent in French to keep PocketGamer France topped up with the latest and greatest content.

PocketGamer.fr is the French spin-off of Pocket Gamer, our market-leading B2C mobile gaming website dedicated to bringing you the latest news and reviews of the biggest and most exciting mobile games.

We're looking for someone to come aboard and contribute at least 10 stories a week to PG.fr to keep our French audience informed about the most recent movements in mobile games and what they should be looking forward to playing in the future.

Parlez vous français?

The ideal candidate would be a brilliant writer with some editorial experience who can keep the rest of the team up to date while they implement a content strategy and share it with the world on social media. And, obviously, they'll need to write fluently in French.

There's more information available on the job listing, so if you're looking for your next writing opportunity and you meet the criteria mentioned above, you should definitely check it out.

Oh, and of course, this is open to remote candidates - preferably someone who lives in Europe so you can keep in touch with the team throughout the day. Good luck!


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

