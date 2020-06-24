News

Admix launches $25,000 User Acquisition Boost program to jumpstart UA for developers

By , Editor

In-game monetisation firm Admix has announced a new $25,000 User Acquisition Boost program to kickstart UA for developers using its platform.

Participating studios will add Admix's SDK to their games to run non-intrusive ads and monitor their results for six weeks. At the end of those six weeks, the games with the most potential will be picked out by Admix and given up to $25,000 towards their UA costs to boost their performance.

Admix specialises in advertising through in-game posters, billboards, and 3D spaces in games. All developers are welcome to take part, though the firm is looking particularly for games with early traction and strong unit economics. More information on the program can be found on Admix's website.

The next step

"While monetization has been our bread and butter, we have always tried to help the developer ecosystem, by sharing resources, or featuring indie developers," said Admix CEO Sam Huber.

"This is the next step, with us contributing financially towards the app success. We couldn't be more excited about accelerating the next hit games."

Admix recently closed a $7 million series A funding round. Force Over Mass led the investment, with further participation from Speedinvest, Sure Valley Ventures and Nigel Morris.


