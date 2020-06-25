News

LAST CHANCE to save up to $375 with Super Early Bird prices for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

By , Special Features Editor

On Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live - and this is your last chance to save up to $375 before our Super Early Bird discounts end at midnight TONIGHT.

Sadly this year, we can’t return to Finland due to the current global situation. But we are excited to bring our annual Helsinki show online for a new adventure! And you can expect to see over 1,500 industry professionals online, networking digitally with one another and learning from 220 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry.

At midnight tonight, our Super Early Bird ends. This is your last chance to save up to $375 before the prices go up, so don't miss out and book now!

What’s in store for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020?

  • 5 days
  • 14 conference tracks
  • 90+ sessions
  • 220+ speakers
  • 1,500+ virtual attendees
  • Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)
  • Big Indie Pitch (PC & Console Edition)
  • Publisher SpeedMatch
  • Investor Connector
  • IGDA Mentor Café
  • PGC 2020 Sessions
  • Journalist Bar
  • Yoga
  • Free access to our meeting platform

Closer to the event, we’ll be announcing some new features which we are excited about. Make sure you stay tuned and bookmark the official site for any upcoming announcements.

Book now and save

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to save up to $375 on your tickets for Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference gone online - Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020. Book before midnight tonight!


