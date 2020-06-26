Ubisoft is investigating recent allegations made against staff

French publishing firm Ubisoft has said it is looking into accusations that have been levelled against some of its employees.

In a post on its website, the company said that it is bringing in external consultants to help investigate the matter. Ubisoft says it is committed to taking "any and all appropriate disciplinary action" against on what is discovered.

The firm also apologised to those affected by the alleged behaviours of its staff and said it is looking into its own policies and processes to make sure it can handle this better in the future.

This follows a stream of accusations that have been made against people across the games industry, with numerous members of Ubisoft staff having allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct levelled against them.

Not acceptable

"Concerning recent allegations raised against certain Ubisoft team members: We want to start by apologising to everyone affected by this – we are truly sorry," the publisher wrote.

"We are dedicated to creating an inclusive and safe environment for our teams, players, and communities. It is clear we have fallen short of this in the past. We must do better.

"We have started by launching investigations into the allegations with the support of specialised external consultants. Based on the outcomes, we are fully committed to taking any and all appropriate disciplinary action. As these investigations are ongoing, we can't comment further.

"We are also auditing our existing policies, processes, and systems to understand where these have broken down, and to ensure we can better prevent, detect, and punish inappropriate behaviour."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.