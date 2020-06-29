Microsoft donates $250,000 to LGBTQI+ organisations to celebrate Pride

Tech giant Microsoft has donated $250,000 to LGBTQI+ organisations as part of Pride Month.

The American firm gave money to a range of non-profit organisations that fight for LGBTQI+ rights and racial equality, including Outright Action International, Know Your Rights Camp, RainbowYOUTH, Campaign Against Homophobia, and Colombia Diversa.

Currently, the firm has got Pride-inspired products for sale – laptop skins, hoodies and T-shirts – as detailed in a blog post by Microsoft Store category manager Garron Ballard. However, none of the proceeds will be donated to LGBTQI+ organisations.

Creating diversity

Microsoft has also created a new category on the Xbox storefront called Playing With Pride, highlighting games with LGBTQIA+ characters. Borderlands 3, Life is Strange, and Dragon Age: Inquisition are featured in the category, among others.

"We are also taking a new step to empower gamers with games that deeply matter to them and that celebrate their authentic selves, while highlighting and supporting inclusivity within our gaming ecosystems," said Ballard.

"As the first of many collections, we will be highlighting inclusive games selected by LGBTQI+ communities during the month of June 2020 and beyond."

Earlier this month, the big M committed $150 million to improve diversity and inclusion within the company.