Webinar: Trends, opportunities & learnings for apps in 2020

Wondering what's in store for app marketing in 2020 and beyond? Join Mintegral alongside Appsflyer, Adjust & Apptopia for an exclusive, free webinar on the current state of app performance, mobile growth strategies, emerging platforms and opportunities for app marketers in H2 2020.
Get the latest mobile insights from the source. Learn what the experts have to say on user retention and retargeting strategies, vertical and regional growth predictions and more!
Date: July 28th
Time: 10am PT/1pm ET/5pm UTC - Check your timezone!
Moderator, Nick Kwasny of Mintegral, will be joined by speakers:
- Tony Rafetto, Customer Success Team Lead, Solutions Architect at Appsflyer
- Andrey Kazakov, VP of Partnerships at Adjust
- Adam Blacker, VP Insights & Global Alliances at Apptopia
For more information or to register, please visit the webinar event page.
