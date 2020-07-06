Find your funding at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 with the Investor Connector - sign up now!

The Investor Connector returns for during Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, and here’s how you can get involved!

This investor matchmaking event pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors who are looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector to discuss their potential involvement with one another. These meetings are short and will take place throughout the week alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020’s meeting platform.

So if you’re a developer seeking funding for a cool project you’ve been working on, sign up now!

Confirmed investors so far:

LVP

LEGO Ventures

Sega

BITKRAFT Ventures

Nordic Game Ventures

First Fund

Com2us Corporation

1Up Capital

Blockchain Founders Fund

And if you’re an investor and would like to get involved, you can use this form to register.

Please note that to take part in the Investor Connector, you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020.

