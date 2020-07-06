News

Find your funding at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 with the Investor Connector - sign up now!

Find your funding at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 with the Investor Connector - sign up now!
By , Special Features Editor

The Investor Connector returns for during Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, and here’s how you can get involved!

This investor matchmaking event pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors who are looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector to discuss their potential involvement with one another. These meetings are short and will take place throughout the week alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020’s meeting platform.

So if you’re a developer seeking funding for a cool project you’ve been working on, sign up now!

Confirmed investors so far:

  • LVP
  • LEGO Ventures
  • Sega
  • BITKRAFT Ventures
  • Nordic Game Ventures
  • First Fund
  • Com2us Corporation
  • 1Up Capital
  • Blockchain Founders Fund

And if you’re an investor and would like to get involved, you can use this form to register.

Please note that to take part in the Investor Connector, you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020.

And if you’re not registered…

You can change that right now! Book now and you could save more than $300 with our Early Bird prices.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.


Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News May 27th, 2020

Investor Connector returns at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - sign-ups close May 31st

News Apr 24th, 2020

Find funding for your games and projects at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - sign up now to meet top investors

News Mar 24th, 2020

Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 - applications end this Sunday

News Feb 20th, 2020

Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle - sign up now!

News Jan 6th, 2020

Applications close THIS FRIDAY for Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies