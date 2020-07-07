Niantic teams up with Rian Johnson for Pokemon Go Fest trailer

AR specialist Niantic has teamed up Rian Johnson to create the trailer for Pokemon Go Fest.

Announced via its website, the American firm locked in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director to make a commercial that will both celebrate the upcoming event and pay tribute to the game's fourth anniversary.

So far, across 110 countries, 700,000 tickets have been sold for the upcoming event, which will be held digitally for the first time.

Come together

"Pokémon GO has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I've been practicing physical distancing these past few months," said Johnson.

"As a longtime Pokémon trainer, it was a real pleasure working with Niantic on this spot. It was a new experience for me to direct a production remotely, and I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and think we put together a fun and upbeat commercial that fans will enjoy."

Last month, following a resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement, Niantic announced that it would donate all proceeds made from Pokemon Go Fest 2020 to anti-racism charities. Furthermore, it is looking to help support 1000 small businesses through advertisement within its augmented reality title.