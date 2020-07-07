News

Niantic teams up with Rian Johnson for Pokemon Go Fest trailer

Niantic teams up with Rian Johnson for Pokemon Go Fest trailer
By , Staff Writer

AR specialist Niantic has teamed up Rian Johnson to create the trailer for Pokemon Go Fest.

Announced via its website, the American firm locked in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director to make a commercial that will both celebrate the upcoming event and pay tribute to the game's fourth anniversary.

So far, across 110 countries, 700,000 tickets have been sold for the upcoming event, which will be held digitally for the first time.

Come together

"Pokémon GO has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I've been practicing physical distancing these past few months," said Johnson.

"As a longtime Pokémon trainer, it was a real pleasure working with Niantic on this spot. It was a new experience for me to direct a production remotely, and I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and think we put together a fun and upbeat commercial that fans will enjoy."

Last month, following a resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement, Niantic announced that it would donate all proceeds made from Pokemon Go Fest 2020 to anti-racism charities. Furthermore, it is looking to help support 1000 small businesses through advertisement within its augmented reality title.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as Comment & Opinion Jul 6th, 2020

Four years on and Pokemon GO is still flying high

News Jun 15th, 2020

Niantic is looking to support 1000 business through Pokemon GO advertisements

as Comment & Opinion Jun 2nd, 2020

What happened to Pokemon Sleep?

News May 28th, 2020

Pokemon GO Fest goes digital with two-day global event

News May 27th, 2020

Pokemon GO rolls out "Reality Blending" AR functionality to limited devices

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies