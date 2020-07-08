Magic Leap appoints ex-Microsoft exec Peggy Johnson as new CEO

Microsoft's Peggy Johnson will leave the company to become Magic Leap's new CEO on August 1st.

Currently, Johnson is Microsoft's vice president of business development and has been with the company since 2014. Before that, she spent 24 years at American firm Qualcomm. In that time, she held a variety of leadership positions. On top of this, Johnson sits on the board of directors for BlackRock Inc.

"Since its founding in 2011, Magic Leap has pioneered the field of spatial computing, and I have long admired the relentless efforts and accomplishments of this exceptional team. Magic Leap's technological foundation is undeniable, and there is no question that has the potential to shape the future of XR and computing," said Johnson.

"As CEO, I look forward to strategically building enduring relationships that connect Magic Leap's game-changing technology and pipeline to the wide-ranging digital needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. It is with great pride and sincere appreciation to the Magic Leap Board, Rony and the entire team, as well as to Satya Nadella at Microsoft that I assume the role of leading this visionary business into the future."

A new era

In May, Magic Leap founder and CEO Rony Abovitz announced he would be stepping down as head of the company. The decision came as part of the plans that had been out in place to revitalize the firm.

"As a company that has been a leader in transforming what will become the next era of computing, we have been fortunate to have a number of extremely qualified candidates express interest in the position of CEO," said Abovitz.

"We have come a long way, from starting up in my garage to creating a new medium and redefining the future of computing. Now, under Peggy, who brings with her to Magic Leap three decades of experience identifying and executing strategic partnerships at the highest levels of business, Magic Leap can take another giant step forward in our journey."