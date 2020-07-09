Ubisoft, King, Riot Games, Lab Cave and Women in Games confirmed to speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live on Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, and we’re excited to announce our next set of speakers for this fantastic event.

Due to the events of this year, unfortunately we cannot return to Helsinki in person, but we’re doing the next best thing by bringing our show online!

Over 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world will log onto their computers to hear from more than 250 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry 21 themed conference tracks

Each track will be streamed live, recorded and be made available on demand, so you can interact with our speakers during their talks through our Q&As or catch up at a later time if you can’t quite make the stream.

And without further ado, who will you be learning from online in September?

Kicking off this latest speaker announcement is King’s Lead Narrative Designer Abigail Rindo. Game designers want to create epic stories that inspire players, but this can be difficult when their attention is split or devoted in short bursts. With this talk, Rindo focuses on designing narrative to increase engagement and loyalty in your player base, while recognizing the challenges of creating compelling stories that are short and digestible. She will also offer tips on how designers can mitigate these challenges.

Women in Games International’s CFO Joanie Kraut looks at women in leadership, and how inclusion is good for business. While Jagex’s Head of HR Emma Russell delivers a session on creating cultures that reinforce positivity, and how to design toxicity away from your company. Nyamakop’s Producer Limpho Moeti appears on a panel which highlights the power of expression in games.

Azarus’ Co-founder and CEO Alexander Casassovici helps creators drive watch time and playtime to their games with lessons and case studies.

Lab Cave’s Director of BD & Publishing Jami Wardman and Ascended Studio’s Head of Growth Sami Mahmood discuss with a panel how your campaigns can also improve your organic growth.

Walk through the history of Futureplay Games with CEO & Co-founder Jami Laes as he gives an honest view on their first five years as a mobile games studio and how far they’ve gotten, how they are currently doing and where they will be heading next.

Northzone’s Partner Paul Murphy, Agnitio Capital’s Managing Director Shum Singh, Fenwick & West’s Business Lawyer, Partner Mark Stevens, and Glu Mobile’s SVP, Business Development, Corporate Development and Advertising Chris Akhavan all feature on a panel where they look at the next big acquisitions and what is driving them.

PROfounders Capital’s Co-founder and Partner Sean Seton-Rogers appears on a panel to discuss why your publisher pitch is not working on investors. Whereas 1UP Ventures General Partner Ed Fries discusses with a panel on what investors are looking for now.

Mobile has always been our first love at Pocket Gamer Connects, but we also hold a lot of love for other forms of gaming at our events, which is why we introduced Big Screen Gaming. ICO Partners’ CEO Thomas Bidaux explores commercial models in PC and console. Meanwhile, Huey Games’ CEO & Creative Director Rob Hewson provides an introduction to Nintendo Switch development. Microsoft’s Director, Global Partnership Management Agostino Simonetta talks through Xbox development and publishing.

Moving beyond games is Nopia’s Head of Production Felicia Prehn, as she discusses what TV and films need to learn from the games industry. And looking at the crossover from the other direction, Joseph Knowles’ session highlights drawing inspiration from outside games.

And that’s not all!

We'll also be joined by these speakers in September:

BITKRAFT Esports Ventures , Malte Barth, Founding Partner

, Malte Barth, Founding Partner Futureplay Games , Chris Wilson, Marketing Lead

, Chris Wilson, Marketing Lead Lab Cave , Pedro Miranda, Head of Product - Ad Monetisation

, Pedro Miranda, Head of Product - Ad Monetisation Riot Games , Leanne Loombe, Director, Head of Riot Forge

, Leanne Loombe, Director, Head of Riot Forge Tamalaki , Martine Spaans, Owner

, Martine Spaans, Owner Ubisoft , Chris Hong, Expert Online Programmer

, Chris Hong, Expert Online Programmer Women in Games Finland, Emilia Machuca, Co-founder & Vice President

We'll reveal more incredible experts in the run up to the event, where you can expect to see some of the hottest insights into monetisation, growth, industry visions and values, esports, live ops, blockchain and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital.

