News

The Sims is getting made into a reality TV show

The Sims is getting made into a reality TV show
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

US publisher Electronic Arts has partnered with TBS to make a new reality TV show based on its The Sims IP.

The series is called The Sims Spark'd and will feature 12 online personalities from the game's community competing to impress a number of celebrity judges. Spark'd is rolling out on July 17th, with episodes airing weekly. It's being hosted by American Idol finalist Rayvon Owen, while YouTube personality Kelsey Impicciche, singer-songwriter Tayla Parx and Maxis developer Dave Miotke forming the panel of judges.

"Since its inception, The Sims has been a groundbreaking experience, allowing players to create and virtually live out the stories they create in-game. That's what makes it so special," said Lyndsay Pearson, The Sims' GM.

"That's also why this show is so exciting. We're continuing that innovative spirit, bringing our community together to compete and showcase their in-game storytelling on a reality show in an entirely new way."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.

 


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Jun 30th, 2020

EA promises to investigate all sexual misconduct allegations made by staff

News Jun 23rd, 2020

EA details its diversity efforts in game development

News Jun 23rd, 2020

Apex Legends may finally be soft-launched by the end of 2020

News Jun 19th, 2020

Electronic Arts is releasing seven Switch games over the next year

News Jun 18th, 2020

EA outlines new community guidelines to tackle toxic players

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies