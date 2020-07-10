BAFTA is introducing BFI Diversity Standards for 2021 British Game prize

Entries for next year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Game Awards will be using the BFI's Diversity Standards for its British Game category.

This is a pilot scheme that could see the BFI's Diversity Standards introduced for future shows.

This is designed to have representation in under-represented groups across video games, their development teams and the industry as a whole. It's also designed to open the medium up to more people. This is the first time that the BAFTA Game Awards has used these standards, while the film awards have been using it since 2019.

"We are pleased to announce the pilot of the BFI Diversity Standards for the British Game category this year, with the aim of fully introducing diversity standards to BAFTA's Games Awards in the future," BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry OBE said.

"This is part of our efforts to support the industry in its drive to create a more diverse, representative and inclusive UK games industry. Alongside our year-round global programme of events and initiatives, BAFTA will continue to find new ways to drive positive and impactful change."

