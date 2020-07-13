Three more Ubisoft execs depart due to miscconduct allegations

Three more Ubisoft executives have stepped down due to misconduct allegations.

The first of the three senior staff members to leave – with immediate effect – is chief creative officer Serge Hascoët. Ubisoft CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot will handle his role and responsibilities until a suitable replacement is found.

Next, also effective immediately, Yannis Mallat, the managing director for the company's studios in Canada, has stepped down. It has been cited that multiple employees have made allegations against him, thus making it "impossible for him to continue in this position."

On top of this, Cécile Cornet has resigned as the global head of HR. She made the decision as she believes it would be in the best interest of the French publisher. Ubisoft has already begun a search for Cornet's replacement.

These are noot the first big names to leave the company. Maxime Béland, an editorial vice president, resigned following similar accusations. He was one of several employees – including VP Tommy François – to be suspended pending an investigation.

Making positive changes

"Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees. This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviours are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised — and never will. I am committed to implementing profound changes across the company to improve and strengthen our workplace culture," said Yves Guillemot, CEO and Co-Founder of Ubisoft.

"Moving forward, as we collectively embark on a path leading to a better Ubisoft, it is my expectation that leaders across the company manage their teams with the utmost respect. I also expect them to work to drive the change we need, always thinking of what is best for Ubisoft and all its employees."

The French publishing giant first acknowledged the growing problem last month, after the #MeToo movement took social media by storm. The campaign highlighted a rise in sexual abuse and misconduct in the games industry.