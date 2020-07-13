The IGDA Finland Virtual Mentor Café returns for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital - sign up now!

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference goes online-only with Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 on Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, and with it, the IGDA Finland Virtual Mentor Café!

Taking place on day four of the five-day online conference (Thursday, September 17), IGDA Finland will run the Virtual Mentor Café, where industry leaders share their knowledge and expertise in short, 15 minute mentoring sessions and free mingling after that in a relaxed online environment.

Industry leaders share valuable knowledge, skills and advice in IGDA Mentor Cafés, “giving back” to anyone in the community who is seeking mentorship. Mentees will receive valuable advice and new connections to the industry! Topics can be related to anything in the games industry.

Once you fill in this form as a mentor or a mentee, the IGDA Finland team will make the best possible matches and share with you the information about the mentoring sessions and schedule by email. In the same message you will receive the information and links for attending the virtual mentor café.

The IGDA Finland Virtual Mentor Café is only open to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, so if you haven’t registered, you can do that now and save more than $300 with our Early Bird prices!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.