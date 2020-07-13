Niantic donates $10,000 to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Augmented reality specialist Niantic has made a $10,000 social impact donation and teamed up with arts and culture festival Edinburgh Fringe.

The donation by Niantic will be used to stabilize the charity, as it was unable to host its events this summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the organisation can continue to provide advice, aid, and encouragement to those who participate in the arts, thanks to the money from the Pokemon Go creator.

Support

"Niantic's support will have a material impact on our ability to deliver key digital projects that benefit the thousands of artists and community members that the Fringe Society exists to serve," said Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy.

"From a digital programme of artists events to a dedicated video showcase platform for Fringe shows, Niantic are helping keep the spirit of the Fringe alive in a year where a physical festival has proved impossible."

Niantic has proven to be a supportful company in 2020, not only has it made donations to help those affected by COVID-19, it has pledged to give all money generated by Pokemon Go Fest to charities to combat racism following the #BlackLivesMatter movement.