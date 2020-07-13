News

Niantic donates $10,000 to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Niantic donates $10,000 to Edinburgh Fringe Festival
By , Staff Writer

Augmented reality specialist Niantic has made a $10,000 social impact donation and teamed up with arts and culture festival Edinburgh Fringe.

The donation by Niantic will be used to stabilize the charity, as it was unable to host its events this summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the organisation can continue to provide advice, aid, and encouragement to those who participate in the arts, thanks to the money from the Pokemon Go creator.

Support

"Niantic's support will have a material impact on our ability to deliver key digital projects that benefit the thousands of artists and community members that the Fringe Society exists to serve," said Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy.

"From a digital programme of artists events to a dedicated video showcase platform for Fringe shows, Niantic are helping keep the spirit of the Fringe alive in a year where a physical festival has proved impossible."

Niantic has proven to be a supportful company in 2020, not only has it made donations to help those affected by COVID-19, it has pledged to give all money generated by Pokemon Go Fest to charities to combat racism following the #BlackLivesMatter movement.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 15th, 2020

Niantic is looking to support 1000 business through Pokemon GO advertisements

News Jun 4th, 2020

Niantic is donating all proceeds from Pokemon Go Fest 2020 to fight racism

News Oct 5th, 2018

Pokemon Go celebrates the 50th anniversary of the US’s National Rivers & Trails systems

News Nov 6th, 2017

Niantic acquires animation platform Evertoon to add new social features to Pokemon GO

News Jul 7th, 2020

Niantic teams up with Rian Johnson for Pokemon Go Fest trailer

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies