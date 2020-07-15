News

Disney Emoji Blitz lines up $100 million in revenue as it celebrates fourth anniversary

Staff Writer

Jam City's Disney Emoji Blitz has surpassed $104.7 million in lifetime revenue, according to Sensor Tower data.

According to Jam City, the match-three puzzler has accumulated over 30 million downloads (though Sensor Tower puts this number closer to 26 million) and went on to see its best months for revenue in April, May and June 2020. Specifically, revenue peaked at $4.3 million for the month of May.

The US made up a whopping 82 per cent of all player spending since the game's launch in July 2016 at $85.7 million. Following this was the UK in second at $4.4 million or 4.3 per cent, and Canada at third with $2.8 million or 2.7 per cent respectively.

Downloads were still made largely up by the US at 10.5 million or 41 per cent of the overall total, however Mexico took second place with 1.8 million (6.8 per cent) and the UK claimed third at 1.5 million installs (six per cent).

"Getting bigger"

"Disney Emoji Blitz keeps getting bigger year after year," said Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe

"The Emojis are these incredibly cute, collectable items that I've never seen in any other game. And with the constant release of new levels and new emojis to play and collect, the game always feels fresh and exciting."

Jam City revealed a number of stats to celebrate the four-year anniversary, including: 32.7 million players globally, five billion game sessions, 31 billion minutes played (59,000 years), and 187 in-game events.

We recently spoke to Jam City's Michael Raeford as part of our POC in Mobile series on why he believes education is key to diversifying the games industry.

Jam City launched Disney Emoji Blitz in Japan on April 1st 2020, after the game initially hit 30 million downloads worldwide.

