Take part in Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 completely FREE!

On Monday, September 14th to Friday, September 18th, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live, and here’s how you can get in FREE!

Due to the events of this year, unfortunately we can't return to Helsinki in person, but we’re doing the next best thing by bringing our show online! Over 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world will log onto their computers to hear from more than 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry on 15 themed conference tracks.

Alongside Pocket Gamer Connects, Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 will make its debut, bringing a further 50 experts from the blockchain games industry to speak on 6 blockchain focused tracks. Combining both events you get 250 speakers, 21 tracks, over 140 sessions and more than 140 hours of video content throughout the week. Wow!

Tickets are currently on sale with our Early Bird prices, enabling you to save more than $300.

But we all love stuff that’s free, especially when it comes to a ticket to our Pocket Gamer Connects events. And as it happens, there are four ways you can get involved free of charge!

1) Participate in the Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) + (PC + Console Edition)

The Big Indie Pitch has also had to move to a digital format following the events of the past few months, but it is still a fantastic event! Our beloved pitching competition sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition to earn fabulous feedback from a panel of expert judges, and the chance to win promotional packages worth thousands of dollars.

To cater to a wide variety of indie developers, we will be holding TWO Big Indie Pitches. One version of the pitch will enable mobile developers to compete, whereas the other brings in PC and console developers. Think you got what it takes? Then sign up now!

2) Apply for a free indie developer ticket

Not a pitcher? That’s fine! We’re allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. A ticket includes access to the talks and panels, which will be broadcast over internet video, and the meeting system. If you think you qualify, then sign up here.

3) Become a speaker

Are you a budding presenter that is ready to share their expertise with the games industry? We’re inviting you to get involved and speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020. Whether you’re an investor or service provider, an artist or a developer, UX designer or a producer, there will be many people who can benefit from the insight you’ll provide at our event. Submit your talk today or contact patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com for more information.

4) Work in the media

We welcome all forms of media to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 to cover the event for the latest news, feature research and in-person interviews. All we ask for in return is that you let your audience know in advance you’ll be there, and encourage them to come along by sharing this link. Apply for accreditation here.

Four paths, one choice

The choice is now yours out of these four options. Which one works for you to gain access to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 completely free of charge?

And if none of those options work for you, book your tickets here and you could save more than $300 with our Early Bird prices.