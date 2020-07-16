AudioMob's rewarded audio ad platform enters open beta

Rewarded audio monetisation platform AudioMob has opened up its beta program for all mobile developers.

Following a successful closed beta period the program is now open to all interested developers who want to try integrating the ads into their games. However, thanks to large interest in the platform, there is already a waiting list for sign-ups.

AudioMob's ads work in the same way as rewarded videos, except that the audio ad plays without interrupting the player's session. This makes the ads less intrusive while still offering rewards to players who opt-in.

Music to my ears

"We've been bowled over by the enthusiasm people have for Rewarded Audio and the adoption of our platform by the game makers, publishers and brands that were part of the closed beta," said AudioMob co-founder and CEO Christian Facey.

"Rewarded Audio game monetisation delivers great results. It is easy to integrate through a simple plug-in, and those involved in our closed beta have already proved that amazing things can be done with audio, and all without interrupting players' gaming time. A movement is underway, and we look forward to welcoming more from the game industry to participate.”

AudioMob has already partnered with digital audio advertising platform Targetspot to help roll out the tech across North America and Europe. Facey recently stopped by PocketGamer.biz to share his thoughts on the art and opportunity of running betas.