Clash Royale fights its way through $3 billion in lifetime revenue

Supercell's Clash Royale has exceeded $3 billion in lifetime player spending, according to Sensor Tower.

The milestone has been hit just over four years after the real-time strategy game was released. Unsurprisingly, Clash Royale is one of the highest-grossing mobile titles out there, although it does sit behind Clash of Clans – another Supercell game – which has earned around $7 billion, and experienced its best month for revenue ever in December 2019.

However, since 2017, Clash Royale has seen a decline in revenue. That said, it still sits above other titles from the Finnish firm, such as Hay Day, Boom Beach, and Brawl Stars which have accumulated $1.4 billion, $887 million and $757 million respectively. The latter generated $422 million in its first year.

Party in the US

Overall, the US is responsible for 30.8 per cent of the total revenue having generated $925.4 million. Sitting quite far behind, at No.2, is Germany with $266.7 million, or rather nine per cent of all earnings. In third place is China, as it accounts for 6.8 per cent at $204 million.

When it comes to storefronts, the App Store is responsible for the lion's share with $1.6 billion, or 52.4 per cent. Google Play makes up 47.6 per cent at $1.4 billion. Android has reigned supreme for downloads with 345.4 million, or 73.7 per cent of the overall total. Meanwhile, at 26.3 per cent, iOS is responsible for 123.3 million installs.

In terms of downloads, once again, the US has shown the most love for Clash Royale. Overall, the game has been installed 468.8 million times, of which 53 million – 11.3 per cent – come from the US. Brazil comes in at No.2; it makes up 11 per cent of the total with 51.7 million. Russia takes third place with 26.8 million installs, or instead 5.7 per cent.