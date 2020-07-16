News

Project xCloud is becoming part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in September

By , Staff Writer

Project xCloud will become part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership for qualifying countries in September 2020.

In an official update from Xbox boss Phil Spencer, he explained that those who are subscribed would not have to pay anything extra for the streaming service. Instead, they will get immediate access to xCloud, enabling them to play more than 100 titles through their mobile devices.

Earlier this year, the service came to 11 more countries across Western Europe. However, this was for Android devices only as the iOS version only entered preview in the US, UK and Canada in February.

Ultimate experience

"With cloud gaming in Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on your phone or tablet. And because Xbox Live connects across devices, you can play along with the nearly 100 million Xbox Live players around the world," said Spencer.

"When cloud gaming launches into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can continue your game wherever you left off on any of your devices."

Moreover, later this year, Halo Infinite is due to be released as an Xbox Series X launch title. As it is a first-party title, the cci-fi shooter will launch on Game Pass enabling users worldwide to play the game through the streaming service. In May, the company added a further five games to Project xCloud for Android users.


