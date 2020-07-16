News

Nintendo teams with Hasbro for more Mario merchandise ahead of 35th anniversary

Nintendo teams with Hasbro for more Mario merchandise ahead of 35th anniversary
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo will release more Mario merchandise ahead of the Italian plumber's 35th anniversary.

As shown through Amazon listings – via VGC – there is a new Monopoly board game – fans of the series will recognise the locations and various renditions of Mario – and Jenga set based on the famous mascot coming from manufacturer Hasbro. Both of which will be released later this month.

Happy anniversary!

The Japanese firm has formed several partnerships as it gears up to celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary. In March, a deal was formed with Levi's to bring out a clothing range dedicated to the Italian.

Shortly after, a new interactive LEGO set was unveiled. However, perhaps what has fans the most excited is the prospect of having several Mario games remastered for the Nintendo Switch.

In a move that has furthered its partnership with LEGO, a new NES LEGO set is being released. It features a retro TV as well as the console, on the screen is Mario which can be interacted with via the upcoming Super Mario Adventures starter set.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News May 1st, 2020

No Nintendo E3-style Direct planned for the first time since 2013

as News Apr 7th, 2020

LEGO Super Mario Adventures secures August release date and two expansion sets

as News Mar 31st, 2020

Updated: Rumour: Nintendo to celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary with multiple remasters on Switch

as News Mar 12th, 2020

Update: LEGO reveals new Super Mario playset with interactive Mario toy

News Mar 4th, 2020

Nintendo teams up with Levi's for Mario clothing and accessory range

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies