Customers can now make a claim against Apple for slowing down old iPhones

Consumers can submit claims for $25 as part of the lawsuit against Apple in regards to slowing down older iPhone models.

As reported by CNN, it only applies to customers that purchased their device before December 21st 2017 and have seen performance issues. The qualifying mobiles are iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or the SE.

Furthermore, claimants can submit a claim for more than one device should they have multiple that qualify. However, consumers have until October 6th make their case via online or mail. Moreover, the amount paid out per phone may increase or decrease depending on the number of cases filed. The tech firm has agreed to pay up to $500 million.

What a lawsuit

Back in December 2017, Apple admitted to intentionally slowing down its older phone models. The case will be taken to court on December 4th to determine if the final settlement will be approved.

This year, a new lawsuit was filed against the American tech giant, only this time it was in regards to its mobile storefront. Claimants have sued the company due to it having games with loot boxes on the App Store.