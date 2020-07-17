Honor of Kings was the top-grossing mobile game in June 2020

Tencent's Honor of Kings was the top-grossing game in June 2020, according to Sensor Tower data.

With a year-on-year increase of 50.4 per cent, the game – known as Arena of Valor in the West – generated $193 million last month on iOS devices alone, giving it top honours on the App Store. Furthermore, around 95 per cent of revenue came from China, while 2.1 per and 1.8 per cent came from Thailand and Taiwan respectively.

Unsurprisingly, Tencent also grabbed second place last month with PUBG Mobile, which has hit $3 billion in lifetime revenue, having doubled its earnings since December 2019. Last month, the battle royale made $168 million, a rise of 12.8 per cent year-on-year. At 53 per cent, more than half of the revenue generated came from Game For Peace, China's localised version. The US came in at No.2 with 10.4 per cent.

Finishing the top five is Mixi's Monster Strike, Roblox, and Pokemon Go by Niantic. The latter of those has earned $3.6 billion in revenue since being launched in 2016.

Rising up

Sitting just outside of the top five is Supercell with Brawl Stars. The game was a new entry into the App Store chart as it took the No.4 spot. However, overall, the title experienced its best-ever month for revenue, having earned $84 million last month. Moreover, this is three times more than what it made in June 2019. Within its first week in China, after it launched on June 9th, the multiplayer mobile shooter generated $17.5 million.

Not only did Brawl Stars have its best month ever, but so did Lilith Games' Rise of Kingdoms, as it earned $78 million. The increase is due to great sales in Japan, where it was released in December 2019, and increased activity from the US market, likely due to the enforced lockdown.