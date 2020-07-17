News

Games industry harassment hotline is opening next month

Games industry harassment hotline is opening next month
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The Games and Online Harassment Hotline is being rolled out next month.

As revealed earlier today by Games for Change – and reported by Kotaku – this initiative will provide support to those who have faced harassment working in the games industry. It will open on August 3rd. 

It follows the wave of accusations of abuse and harassment levelled at workers in the sector at the end of 2019. There has been a subsequent tide of allegations in recent months, too.

The Games and Online Harassment Hotline is staffed by executive director Anita Sarkeesian, director Christopher Vu Gandin Le and co-ordinator Jae Lin.

Long enough

"One factor that has enabled abusers to get away with such behaviour is that for far too long, the targets of their abuse have often felt isolated, as if they had nowhere to turn," The Games and Online Harassment Hotline's website said.

"We started the Games and Online Harassment Hotline to ensure that anyone who experiences such abuse can reach out to us to get whatever support they might need, whether it’s just someone to talk to about what they’re going through or referrals to other resources to help them protect themselves or take legal action."

You can find The Games and Online Harassment Hotline here.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

Job News Jul 15th, 2020

Ubisoft appoints Christophe Derennes as Montreal studio head

News Jul 13th, 2020

Three more Ubisoft execs depart due to miscconduct allegations

News Jul 6th, 2020

Maxime Béland resigns from VP role at Ubisoft after sexual misconduct allegations

News Jun 30th, 2020

EA promises to investigate all sexual misconduct allegations made by staff

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies