News

My Talking Tom Friends hits 100 million downloads as the franchise celebrates its 10th anniversary

My Talking Tom Friends hits 100 million downloads as the franchise celebrates its 10th anniversary
By , Staff Writer

Outfit7's My Talking Tom Friends has made its way through 100 million downloads.

The impressive milestone has been hit just over a month after the game was released on June 12th. Moreover, it hit 22 million installs within six days. Once it hit the two week mark, the virtual pet title had enticed 60 million players.

The game was destined to prove popular, given it exceeded seven million pre-registrations in six days. Overall, the Talking Tom franchise has accumulated 13 billion downloads.

Celebrate with friends

The series celebrates its 10th anniversary this month, as the first game – Talking Tom Cat – was released in July 2010. To commemorate the occasion, Outfit7 is hosting an event called "POK-A-TOM."

Players around the world need to band together to poke the virtual feline 10 billion times in 10 days. If achieved, all users will be given an in-game currency bundle.

"Fans have poked Tom almost too many times to count since 2010," said Outfit7 CEO Xinyu Qian.

"Over 400 million fans play with the games every month, so we wanted them to be included in the celebration by doing more of what they love – and getting fun rewards to enjoy with Tom in return."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 1st, 2020

My Talking Tom Friends hits 60 million downloads in two weeks

News Jun 17th, 2020

Update: Outfit7 reveals My Talking Tom Friends hit 22 million downloads six days after launch

Interview Jun 12th, 2020

Interview: How Outfit7 started a virtual pet revolution with its new game

1 News May 28th, 2020

Outfit7's My Talking Tom Friends exceeds seven million pre-registrations in six days

News Jun 1st, 2018

Talking Tom dev Outfit7 surpasses eight billion mobile game downloads

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies