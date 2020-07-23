Catch up on our Publishing in China RoundTable discussion

In case you missed it, our most recent RoundTable discussion on publishing your game in China is now available to watch on YouTube, completely free.

For the uninitiated, the PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions are a chance to listen to some of the brightest minds in the games industry discuss a hot topic. Moderated by PGBiz Editor Ric Cowley, these discussions are streamed live to YouTube for anyone to watch, with spaces open in the discussion itself to ask questions directly to the panel.

Our most recent session saw a panel of publishing experts discussing the China market, particularly in the light of Apple's crackdown on unlicensed games. Joining us for the discussion were:

Vivian Dong, senior publishing manager at Joypac

Owen Soh, founder of EastLab Consulting

Gabriel Meredith, CEO of Merfolk Games

Antti Orasvuo, business development manager at MyGamez

You can watch the full discussion below.

Our next RoundTable session will be held on July 28th at 4PM BST, with a discussion on the death of the IDFA and what it means for mobile marketers on iOS.

Future RoundTable discussions will focus on topics like the rise of online events and more.

