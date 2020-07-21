News

Mojang is moving Minecraft to Microsoft's Azure servers

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Developer Mojang is moving its smash-hit Minecraft from Amazon Web Services to the Azure platform run by its parent company Microsoft.

That's according to CNBC, which says that the blockbuster would be moving to Azure as Microsoft looks to bring more of its online services onto that platform. The Big M has previously said it wants to bring LinkedIn – which it bought for $26.2bn back in 2016 – to Azure, too.

Microsoft bought Minecraft and Mojang back in 2014 for a whopping $2.5bn. This came shortly after the studio partnered with Amazon Web Services for its online infrastructure.

Moving over

"Mojang Studios has used AWS in the past, but we've been migrating all cloud services to Azure over the last few years," a Microsoft rep said.

Since its launch, Minecraft has sold more than 200m copies, as of May 2020. Microsoft claims that 126m people play it each month.

Mojang rebranded as Mojang Studios earlier this year, too. 

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


